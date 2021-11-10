Via DailyMail:

The White House on Wednesday was forced to contend with a new report showing a jump in inflation on a range of consumer goods used by ordinary Americans – while Sen. Joe Manchin warned inflation was ‘getting worse’ at a time when President Joe Biden needs his vote on a key social spending bill.

Biden said in a statement Wednesday morning that ‘inflation hurts’ as he blamed a sharp increase in October compared to last year on an increase in the cost of energy.

The president made the statement amid a new government figure revealing a 6.2 percent jump in the Consumer Price Index in October compared to a year ago.

Keep reading…