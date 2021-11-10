The Chicago Police Department has canceled regularly-scheduled days off starting Friday and through the weekend in apparent anticipation of civil unrest in the event that Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted. https://t.co/nMyRc6SLUF

Via Townhall:

An internal memo circulated to officers with the Chicago Police Department this week notified its force that “starting with the first watch Friday, regularly scheduled days off for all sworn personnel will be canceled.”

The memo continued, explaining that all personnel “will be attired in the prescribed regulation field uniform of the day, including helmet, baton and yellow safety vest.”

