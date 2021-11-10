Via DailyMail:

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has continued to reprimand the prosecutor in court as the defense demands a mistrial with prejudice.

If the judge rules in the defense’s favor, Kyle Rittenhouse could not be tried again and would get off scot-free for the two murders in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020.

Corey Chirafisi informed Judge Bruce Schroeder that the defense plans to move for a mistrial on grounds of prosecutorial misconduct following a morning of high drama in Kenosha County Courthouse.

