Via Daily Wire:

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll found that a plurality of U.S. voters want Democrat President Joe Biden out of office in 2022 as his approval rating continues to fall to new lows.

The top 10 responses to the question about what surveyed voters wanted Biden to do in the next year were:

Resign/retire/quit – 20% Economy/jobs – 11% Unite/help the country – 8% Immigration/border control – 8% COVID/mandates – 6% Infrastructure bills – 5% Inflation – 4% Health care – 3% Climate change/environment – 3% Bipartisanship – 3%

