Via The Star:

Maryam Said Anwar’s says her body still bears the scars from the beatings with a screwdriver she endured at the hands of her husband. Forced to marry when she was 13, Anwar says she was drugged, beaten and tortured by her husband. “Even as l lay full of pain and blood on the ground, he would hit my face and remove my nails with heavy-duty pliers.”

She fled after six years with her three young children — a newborn, 2 and 4 at the time — moving from place to place to hide from her spouse. But when the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last summer, her fears skyrocketed; now she feared not just being beaten but being killed. A woman who left her husband, she says, would be executed by the Taliban if discovered.

The Taliban interpretation of Shariah, Islamic law, forbids women from leaving their houses without a male escort, says Obed Benjamin Rod, an Afghan Canadian pastor in Hamilton who is helping Afghan women escape the country. That means women who live without a man in the house or work outside their homes are breaking Taliban laws, some of them punishable by death.

