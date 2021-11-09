Now you know why this dimwit isn’t running for reelection.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) revealed in a new interview that he considered firing his weapon on Jan. 6 as pro-Trump supporters were storming the Capitol.

During an interview with CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp for Rolling Stone that was published Monday, Kinzinger said he was “hunkered down” in his office for six hours “with my gun out, prepared to defend against my own party” when the rioters were making their way through the Capitol.

Pressed by Cupp about whether he considered the possibility that he would need to use his firearm against American citizens, Kinzinger said, “Yeah, I thought about it.”

