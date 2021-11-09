Via DailyWire:

On Monday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could not name anything that President Joe Biden was considering doing to help alleviate rising fuel prices across the country.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre what else the administration could do “besides tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve” to combat rising gas prices.

“You know, we have — we don’t have an announcement yet on anything — anything to share at this time,” she responded. “You know, but we’re monitoring it. Right? We’re monitoring the prices and we’re making sure that we have tools in our toolbelts that we can — we can — we can try and use. But at this time, I don’t have anything new to share.”

