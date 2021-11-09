Via DailyMail:

Families hoping to tuck into prime rib roasts, juicy sirloins and filet mignon may have no choice but to swap out their holiday favorites with cheaper alternatives this year thanks to the latest victim of relentless inflation – America’s meat.

Startlingly high prices are appearing in meat aisles across the country in what shoppers have begrudgingly come to know as ‘meatflation.’

The reason for the spike in prices is a combination of supply chain crunches sparked by COVID backlogs, staffing shortages in meat plants and the fact that the few remaining workers there are not physically able to get through as much as they were previously because of constraining social distancing rules.

