Via Washington Examiner:

Former President Barack Obama accused retired Navy doctor and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson of betrayal for suggesting that President Joe Biden isn’t mentally up for the job and should be forced to pass a cognitive test, the Republican has revealed.

In a podcast with fellow Republican Rep. Jim Banks, Jackson said that just 20 minutes after he tweeted a note about Biden’s recent mental flubs, the former president wrote him a “scathing” email.

