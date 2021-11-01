‘Unprecedented.’

Via Business Insider:

A new poll from USA Today and Suffolk University released on Sunday contains a grim snapshot of public sentiment toward the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden has been on a months-long slide toward historically poor polling numbers, but yesterday’s USA Today/Suffolk poll was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden’s approval rating hit yet another a new low, this time at 38%, but Harris’ dropped to 28%.

A 51% majority of respondents said they disapprove of the job Harris is doing as VP.

At this early stage of a modern presidency, Harris’ numbers in the USA Today/Suffolk poll are unprecedented.

The closest comparison — which involves slightly different methodology and margins of error — would be former Vice President Dick Cheney, the most unpopular US vice president in polling history. He bottomed out at 30% in Gallup’s tracking survey, but that wasn’t until the end of former President George W. Bush’s second term in 2007.