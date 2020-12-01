Via Rasmussen:

Two-thirds of voters don’t believe illegal immigrants have a right to sue the U.S. government, and as for settlement payments to families separated at the border, most think the proper amount is zero.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 17% of Likely U.S. Voters think undocumented immigrants should be able to sue the United States government, while 66% say they shouldn’t be able to file such lawsuits. Seventeen percent (17%) are not sure.