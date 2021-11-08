Via PJ Media:

CNN sent a camera crew to film a family in Afghanistan selling their 9-year-old daughter to an old pedophile for $2000. The crew not only interviewed the family and knew that they were selling her to buy rice and flour, but they filmed the entire transaction–including the girl being dragged off while resisting and put in a car. The crew that works for a global network worth billions of dollars did not offer to buy the family food so they didn’t have to sell their daughter. They just watched a child being sold into some kind of sex slavery as a “wife.”

