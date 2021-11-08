Reading this while eating chili and a dr pepper.

Via Mediaite:

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was recently asked about the prospect of secession and didn’t completely slam the door on the idea.

In newly circulating comments initially made last month during a live taping of the senator’s podcast on the campus of Texas A&M, Cruz fielded a question from an audience member about the possibility of Texas seceding from the union.

“I understand the sentiment behind the question,” Cruz said. “I’m not there yet.”

The senator added, “I think Texas has a responsibility to the country. And I’m not ready to give up on America. I love this country … Texas is, right now, an amazing force keeping America from going off the cliff. Keeping America grounded on the values that built this country.”

Those comments received applause. However, Cruz then outlined a chain of events that would get him on board for secession.

“Now listen, if the Democrats end the filibuster if they fundamentally destroy the country if they pack the Supreme Court if they make DC a state, if they federalize elections and massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless. We’re not there yet.

