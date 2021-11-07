Yeah, no.

Via Newsbusters:

If a reporter asks a president a question in which the answer is deceptive at best and a flat out lie at worst, would that make the reporter asking the question “disrespectful?” According to Joe Biden’s senior adviser, Cedric Richmond, it does. Despite the fact that Biden answered Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about if each illegal crossing the border who was temporarily separated from their children would receive a payment of $450,000 in a much less than candid manner, the outrage should be directed towards Doocy in the bizarre reasoning of Richmond.

Keep reading…