An idea so breathtakingly stupid even Biden thought it made no sense.

Via Newsbusters:

The New York Times has turned its sights on the middle class by asking President Joe Biden why Americans shouldn’t pay more at the pump to fight climate change.

The Times White House correspondent Jim Tankersley lectured Biden on how economists “say that, you know, when you raise the price of something people consume less of it” during the Question & Answer session of Biden’s speech following the G-20 summit on Oct. 31. To that effect, asked Tankersley, “[W]hy not allow even middle class, uh, people around the world to pay more for gasoline in the hope that they would consume fewer fossil fuels and emit less?”

