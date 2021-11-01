Via PMW:

Speaking on occasion of national Palestinian Women’s Day last week, PA Minister of Women’s Affairs Amal Hamad highlighted “female Martyrs” and a mass murderer as proof that there is gender equality in Palestinian society.

Going back to the Arab Riots of 1929, the female minister first highlighted the fact that “the women were partners in the battle of resolve and defiance, and nine female Martyrs died.” Then Minister Hamad singled out mass murderer Dalal Mughrabi who led the killing of 37 Israeli civilians, among them 12 children, in 1978. As a third example, the minister mentioned the fact that “there are also female prisoners in the occupation’s prisons.” These examples served the minister as proof of gender equality in Palestinian society and that men and women are “going hand in hand”