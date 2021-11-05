Via Fox News:

The White House Friday refused to answer questions related to the Biden administration’s reported plan to issue settlement payments through the Justice Department to illegal migrants separated at the border under the Trump administration.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who had said Thursday that Biden is “perfectly comfortable” with payments being issued to those impacted by the Trump-era immigration policies, dodged questions from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about taxpayer-funded payments to “people who broke the law to come here.”

