Federal agents raided two New York addresses Thursday linked to conservative outlet Project Veritas as part of a probe into the apparent theft of President Biden’s daughter’s diary, a report said.

The feds executed search warrants at a Midtown Manhattan apartment, where longtime Veritas operative Spencer Meads lives, and at an address in Westchester County, the New York Times reported.

The website, run by James O’Keefe, did not publish excerpts from Ashley Biden’s diary, but another conservative website ran dozens of handwritten pages from it on Oct. 24, 2020, ahead of the presidential election, according to the report.

The website claimed at the time it obtained the diary from a whistleblower at another news organization that refused to publish information from it.

Project Veritas claimed it knew the whereabouts of the actual diary and that the whistleblower had an audio recording of Ashley admitting it belonged to her.

