Via The Hill:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday vowed to fight President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying that the rule is “going down.”

DeSantis promised during a news conference in Jacksonville, Fla., that the state will contest the rule “immediately,” according to a local NBC News affiliate station.

“Florida will be responding, and I think the rule’s going down, I just don’t think that there’s an adequate basis for it, and I think you’ve even seen people on their side acknowledge that they don’t have firm constitutional footing for this,” DeSantis said.