Damara Holness, 28, daughter of congressional candidate Democrat Dale Holness, appeared at a federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday where she faced serious allegations.

There, Holness told Judge Rodolfo Ruiz she would plead guilty to fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars that had been intended to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Holness admitted she applied for a $300,000 forgivable federally-guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for her company Holness Consulting, Inc.

It added: “To justify the requested loan amount, Holness claimed in the online loan application, and through supporting fraudulent payroll tax forms, that her company employed 18 people and spent an average of $120,000 each month on payroll.”

But, it was later discovered Holness Consulting Inc had no employees and no payroll expenses.

