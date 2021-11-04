Look for the corruption in Hudson and Essex Counties. Especially Hudson.

Via NYP:

New Jersey’s gubernatorial race remained unsettled Wednesday evening, as Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli hung within a few thousand votes of incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

While Murphy appeared likely to hold on for a second term, the closeness of the result in a state President Biden won by 16 percentage points last year — and that Murphy won by 14 points in 2017 — may be a bigger shock for Democrats than Republican Glenn Youngkin’s come-from-behind win in the Virginia race for governor.

