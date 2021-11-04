Via France24:

“We are, once again, at the epicentre,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told a press conference.

He warned that according to “one reliable projection” the current trajectory would mean “another half a million Covid-19 deaths” by February.

Alarm bells were ringing especially in Germany, the European Union’s most populous country, where the number of new cases over the past 24 hours soared to almost 34,000 on Thursday — an all-time high, according to the Robert Koch Institute health agency.

