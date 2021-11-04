Via Fox News:

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., declared Thursday the United States is a “center-right country” on Thursday in remarks that further raised hackles on the progressive left.

Manchin told CNN that President Joe Biden could, as Rep. Abigail Spanger, D-Va., said, fulfill the mission voters elected him to do: “Be normal and stop the chaos.”

“I think he can do that,” he said. “I believe in President Biden. I still do. He’s a good person. He’s here for the right reason … We have to work together. We can’t go too far left. This is not a center-left or a left country. We are a center, if anything, a little center-right country. That’s being shown, and we ought to be able to recognize that. And all my friends on the left are progressive or liberals, whatever. I said I’m not, I always say that I’m a responsible West Virginia Democrat, and I’m fiscally responsible and socially compassionate.”

