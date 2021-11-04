Via TMZ:

Meghan Markle is lobbying hard for paid paternity leave — an issue that could be a deal-breaker in the impending infrastructure vote on Capitol Hill — and she’s been cold-calling U.S. Senators … but oddly, using her royal title.

Apparently, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand gave Markle the cell phone numbers of 2 key Senators — Susan Collins and Shelley Moore Capito, both Republicans. Markle followed through with a phone call, which showed up as a blocked number.

Moore Capito told Politico, “I’m in my car. I’m driving. It says caller ID blocked. Honestly, I thought it was Senator Manchin, his calls come in blocked.”

Moore Capito says she answered and the caller then ID’d herself … “And she goes, ‘Senator Capito?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, “This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

