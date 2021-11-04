I personally don’t watch the show because I think Geraldo is a dimwit and Jesse Waters drinks too much paint thinner.

Via Fox News:

Fox News Channel’s “The Five” finished October as the most-watched show in cable news to help the network outdraw MSNBC and CNN combined in critical ratings categories.

Fox News, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in October, averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish No. 1 in all of basic cable while none of the other networks managed to crack the one-million viewer barrier. ESPN finished second with 892,000 and MSNBC finished third with 680,000 average viewers. CNN settled for only 487,000 average viewers and failed to crack the top five.

