Via Inside Edition:

The price of Oreo cookies, Sour Patch Kids and Ritz crackers will all increase in 2022, the CEO of Mondelez International, the company behind these popular brands, says, according to Business Insider.

Dirk Van De Put, the CEO of Mondelez International, the maker of Oreos, Ritz, Toblerone, and Sour Patch Kids, said it plans to raise prices by as much as 7% in the U.S. starting January 2022, Business Insider reported.

De Put said it is the largest price-hike he has seen in his four years with the company and the largest in a while.

Mondelez is one of many retailers and manufacturers that are raising prices to offset rising inflation caused by higher transportation, packaging, and labor costs, according to Business Insider.

