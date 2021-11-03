Via DailyMail:

Social media has roasted liberal news hosts for their ‘meltdown’ as the results came in showing Republican Glenn Youngkin was going to be victorious in Virginia.

Youngkin, 54, last night pulled off a stunning upset to beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, leading by 2.1 points with 99 percent of the vote counted. He is the state’s first red Governor since 2009.

Hosts on MSNBC and CNN were unable to contain their shock at McAuliffe’s defeat, with Jake Tapper looking at a map of the election results and saying flatly: ‘Oh my God.’

