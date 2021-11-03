Via The Hill:

President Bidens’s approval rating is plunging deeper under water as voters’ confidence in the U.S. economy and the overall direction of the country wanes, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 26-28, found that 43 percent of respondents approved of the job Biden’s doing in the White House, down 5 points from a survey conducted in September. Meanwhile, 51 percent say they disapprove of the president’s job performance. Another 6 percent say they aren’t sure.

Biden’s approval rating has been falling since August, a trend that began amid a summer rise in new COVID-19 infections and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the pandemic appears to be waning once again, Biden’s approval rating has yet to recover. Fifty-six percent of respondents now say that the country is on the wrong track. Additionally, 57 percent say they believe the strength of the U.S. economy is decreasing, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

Keep reading…