Apparently, they have a new policy at KinderCare HQ… free LSD!

Via Daily Caller:

A for-profit child care facility is encouraging parents to talk about “anti-racism” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion” at home with their children as young as six weeks old.

KinderCare, a child care network headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is telling parents that “it’s never too early” to teach children about “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) in the home. The organization’s DEI homepage promised to introduce students to “culturally responsive teaching,” which places students’ identity and emotions at the center of their education.

“Whether your child is six weeks old or in the sixth grade, they’re ready to learn how to practice empathy, compassion and understanding,” the DEI homepage reads. “And everything they do — from reading books and making art to even having lunch — can be experienced through an anti-bias lens.”

