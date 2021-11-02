Via Newsbusters:

Minutes after polls closed in Virginia on Tuesday, MSNBC’s election night co-hosts made it clear that they were pessimistic about their chances as they instead continued to lie about gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, his voters, and Republicans writ large by calling them “dangerous” human beings “to our national security” and racists “in fleece” peddling “lies” about critical race theory (CRT).

ReidOut host Joy Reid was, not surprisingly, the worst. Five minutes after polls closed, Reid peddled the lie that Youngkin ran a racist campaign to ban Toni Morrison from schools and held out hope for Democrat Terry McAuliffe on the basis of Black voters who were scared that Youngkin “would purge” books about W.E.B. DuBois and Martin Luther King Jr. from schools.

Keep reading…