John Kerry swoons uncontrollably.

Via Daily Mail:

The Taliban has shown its support for anti-climate change efforts, calling for international aid to help complete environmental projects in Afghanistan.

Citing a need to protect the country’s ‘fragile climate’, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said ‘tremendous work’ was needed to help Afghanistan become greener.

The Taliban regime, which came into force in August, will not be represented at Cop26 as it is yet to be recognised internationally.