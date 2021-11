.@LarrySabato says, if @GlennYoungkin wins, it'll be b/c of white power & accepting lies: "The operative word is…race. That is what matters…There's a lot of…white backlash, white resistance, whatever you want to call it…We live in a post-factual era[.]" #VAgov pic.twitter.com/33KQvZNVkV

— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 1, 2021