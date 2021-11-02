Yeah, not a great sign…

Via FT:

China has warned families to store food and other essentials in case of emergencies, as officials drastically tighten restrictions to control a small Covid-19 outbreak.

Beijing’s already harsh “zero Covid” policies have grown even stricter as coronavirus cases climb in the country despite targeted lockdowns. Authorities reported 54 new locally transmitted cases on Monday.

China’s commerce ministry did not cite Covid outbreaks or potential lockdowns as a reason for people to store more supplies. But the ministry did urge authorities in charge of lockdown areas to publicise information quickly on where and how people could get essentials.

Food prices are volatile in China and traditionally rise as winter approaches. Vegetable prices have surged over recent weeks because of heavy rains and flooding.

