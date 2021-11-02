Via Just The News:

Following the Black Lives Matter protests and riots last summer, many cities across the U.S. — even some that favored the “defund the police” movement — are now seeking to re-fund the police amid growing voter concern about rising crime.

In Minneapolis, a ballot proposal for Tuesday allows voters to decide whether or not the city’s police department and its required minimum of officers will be replaced with a new Department of Public Safety, the Associated Press reported.

The proposal came after George Floyd was killed in police custody in June 2020.

The new Department of Public Safety would take “a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions” that the mayor and city council would determine, according to the AP.

