Via Just The News:

A new survey shows former NFL star Herschel Walker has a big early lead in his bid to win the GOP primary for a Georgia Senate seat.

The survey from OnMessage Inc., a Republican political consulting firm, shows 74% of state GOP primary voters said they would vote for Walker, compared to 6% for his closest rival, Gary Black, while 16% remain undecided, according to Politico.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 11-14, suggesting the primary electorate had already coalesced around Walker, backed early by former President Trump, before Senate GOP leaders publicly offered their support for his 2022 bid, Politico also reports. Among them were Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

