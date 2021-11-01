Via Fox News:

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe called for the Old Dominion state to “diversify” its teacher base, lamenting that the commonwealth has proportionately more White teachers – and promising a program ostensibly aimed at attracting non-White teachers.

“We got to work hard to diversify our teacher base,” McAuliffe said at a campaign event in Manassas Sunday.

“Fifty percent of our students are students of color, 80% of the teachers are White, so what I’m going to do for you, we’ll be the first state in America,” he continued. “If you go teach in Virginia for five years in a high-demand area — that could be geographic, it could be course work — we will pay room, board, tuition, any college, any university, or any HBCU here in Virginia.”

