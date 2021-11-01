Because no one would vote for this imbecile twice.

Via The Hill:

The Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday he would fight the “cancer” of Trumpism outside the congressional GOP, after he retires from the House next year.

In his lawsuit to block the National Archives from turning over the documents to the committee, Trump called the committee’s requests a ‘vexatious, illegal fishing expedition’.

Trump seeking to block call logs and notes from Capitol attack panel

“In the House you can fight to try to tell the truth,” the Illinois representative said, speaking to ABC’s This Week. “You can fight against the cancer in the Republican party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty.

“And you ultimately come to the realisation that basically it’d be Liz Cheney and a few others that are telling the truth and there are about 190 people in the Republican party that aren’t going to say a word, and there’s a leader of the Republican caucus [Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader] that is embracing Donald Trump with all he can.”

