Via The Hill:

Jon Bon Jovi cancelled an upcoming Miami show shortly before it was set to begin after testing positive for COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The musician, who is fully vaccinated against the virus, planned to perform at an event at the Loews South Beach theater this weekend. He was also slated to participate in a Q&A and photo-op in addition to his performance.

WSVN reports that the announcement about Bon Jovi’s positive test was made prior to the start of the concert after the “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer and his bandmates were given rapid tests. As Bon Jovi left the venue, an announcer told the crowd, “Jon feels great,” but added he was going to bed.

