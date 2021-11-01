Via NY Post:

A knife-wielding man dressed as the Joker went on a crazed rampage aboard a Tokyo commuter train Sunday, stabbing at least 17 people and starting a fire before finally being taken into custody.

The unidentified attacker brandished a knife and began slashing passengers aboard the crowded Keio train near the Kokuryo station while wearing the Batman villain’s costume, NHK News said in a report.

“I thought it was a Halloween stung,” one witness told reporters. “Then I saw a man walking this way, slowly waving a long knife.”

He said the knife was covered in blood.

Passengers scrambled to escape, some climbing through train windows and others fleeing to other cars, as smoke began to fill the train after the suspect poured a flammable liquid and set it on fire, the outlet said.

