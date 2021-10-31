Via MSN:

The study found that 42 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance, while 54 percent disapproved. This marks the first time an NBC poll has reported that Biden has underwater approval ratings since his election as president.

Among likely voters, his approval was not quite as low. Still, 52 percent disapproved of his job performance, while 45 percent said they approved of it.

His approval has dropped significantly over the past few NBC News polls. Its August poll found that 49 percent approved of his performance, while 48 percent disapproved. In April, 53 percent approved, while 39 percent disapproved.

A narrow majority of respondents said they still approve of how Biden has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the poll. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they approved of his pandemic management, while 47 percent did not. These numbers are down from April when 69 percent said they approved of how he has managed the crisis.

