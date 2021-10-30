Via Yahoo Finance:

Falls Church, VA –News Direct– National Legal & Policy Center

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against Terry McAuliffe and his campaign for accepting $350,000 from Lyca Tel LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of a UK holding company, owned, and controlled by Sri Lankan-born British national Allirajah Subaskaran.

The complaint also names Lyca Tel and Subaskaran as respondents.

LycaTel, a discount calling card provider, boasts a complicated web of offshore businesses and has been the subject of tax-fraud and money-laundering allegations overseas. The contribution is one of the largest received by McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign this election cycle.

Federal law prohibits campaign contributions from a foreign national or foreign company to federal, state, and local elections. The contributions were made in July 2021.

“The FEC should thoroughly investigate NLPC’s complaint and issue subpoenas to Terry McAuliffe and Lycal Tel and demand that he return of the contribution,” said Paul Kamenar, NLPC’s counsel who drafted and filed the complaint.

