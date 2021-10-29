Via Fox News:

A Washington, D.C., district court judge issued a minute order Thursday asking the Biden administration to agree that both civilian and active-duty military plaintiffs will not be terminated while they await a ruling after they sued the administration over religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines.

“None of the civilian employee plaintiffs will be subject to discipline while his or her request for a religious exception is pending,” read a minute order from District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly obtained by Fox News.

The Biden administration, which had until noon on Friday to respond, said in a filing that it would not agree to halt the discipline and termination of any employees in the process of seeking a religious exemption to the vaccine pending the court’s ruling on the temporary restraining order (TRO) motion.

