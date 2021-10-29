LOL.

Via CNN:

Rome (CNN)President Joe Biden said Friday that Pope Francis told the President that he should continue receiving communion, and the Pope is happy that Biden is a “good Catholic.”

The revelation of the Pope’s words to Biden come after American bishops moved forward with a plan that tried to permit individual bishops to deny communion to politicians who support abortion rights, setting up a potential public rebuke of Biden along with other prominent Catholic Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden revealed the details of his lengthy talks with Francis as he was greeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome.

Asked if he discussed abortion with Francis, Biden said he hadn’t.

“We just talked about the fact he was happy I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving communion,” Biden said.

Keep reading…