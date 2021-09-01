So we’re now paying people huge sums of money to break the law?

Via Daily Wire:

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly in talks to offer approximately $450,000 to every illegal alien that was separated from their family at the border under the previous administration’s zero-tolerance policy in 2018.

“The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family, though the final numbers could shift,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Most of the families that crossed the border illegally from Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. included one parent and one child.”