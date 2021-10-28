Via Israel Hayom:

The Palestinian Authority and Fatah continue to hold “summer-camp activities” for youth that present terrorists as role models.

At the PA Security Forces’ Al-Istiqlal University, the police administration and Fatah’s Shabiba High School Movement are teaching 50 female teenagers to view terrorist Dalal Mughrabi as a role model, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch published on Tuesday.

Mughrabi was a member of the Fatah faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization and participated in the 1978 Coastal Road massacre in Israel. The attack resulted in the deaths of 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children.