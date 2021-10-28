Tail wagging the dog.

Via Fox News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., said that she will vote against her party’s infrastructure bill if it comes to a vote Thursday because Democrats have not provided enough details on what will be in the larger social spending bill.

“I don’t see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate emissions,” Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday, noting that a “framework” of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan isn’t enough detail to sway her vote on infrastructure. “We have had a framework for six months. We need text.”

