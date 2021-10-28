Via TPM:

According to the latest data, viewership of CNN’s morning program New Day is continuing on its downward spiral, with the show recording its lowest numbers of the year to date yesterday.

CNN had high hopes when Brianna Keiler took over New Day in April, however since then the show has seen a marked decline in viewership. According to Nielsen Media Research, yesterday New Day experienced its lowest-rated total viewership average of the year with only 344,000 people tuning in. Among them, only 65,000 came from the key 25-54 demographic.

