Via NBC:

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – Retailers in Virginia are keeping their eyes on a problem that’s leading to fewer bottles of alcohol on store shelves right now.

It couldn’t come at a worse time. This is the time of year more people are purchasing liquor as we head into the holidays. But some of your favorite items may or may not be up for grabs. It all has to do with supply chain backlogs. It’s impacted many other products we buy and now the supply issues have made their way to the liquor store. That has ABC officials on high alert.

“We just noticed that actually,” said a man, who asked not to be identified, leaving an ABC store in Chesterfield. “One of the Moonshines was empty.”

ABC said nearly 190 products the company sells are currently out of stock. It’s a number that fluctuates day by day.

“Our suppliers, they need glass. They need bottles. They need caps. They need trucks to move product. All of those things are being impacted by the supply chain,” said CEO Travis Hill.

It’s leading to bare shelves at some liquor stores nationwide.

Hannah Smith, who works behind the scenes at NBC12, is in the middle of planning a wedding and getting married in less than two weeks.

