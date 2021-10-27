Via DailyMail:

A former U.S. Embassy employee who sexually assaulted at least 24 women over 14 years while filming the attacks was in the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigations revealed Monday as it urged any other victims to come forward.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, of La Mesa, California, faces life in prison after admitting in July to federal sexual abuse and transportation of obscene material charges. He did so after being caught while stationed at the US Embassy in Mexico City, according to the Department of Justice.

The pervert was stationed there between 2018 and his abrupt departure in May 2020. Raymond’s attacks began in 2006, and investigators have yet to say where the other abuse took place.

Keep reading…