Bruce just sits and nods while the uniter in chief calls his fans closeted racists.

WOW. Barack Obama can't Help Himself. He says BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FANS loved Clarence Clemmons but only "on-stage"–if the "primarily white audience" ran into Clarence at a bar, they'd call him THE N-WORD. Barack–you don't have a damn CLUE about this country. pic.twitter.com/X4xwQU5ld8

— Greg Kelly–LET'S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) October 26, 2021